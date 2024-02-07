Amenazó con recortar los fondos nacionales
Milei publicó la lista de los diputados «traidores» que votaron «contra el pueblo»La Oficina del Presidente publicó los nombres de los legisladores que se opusieron a la Ley Ómnibus.
Tras haber cargado duramente contra los gobernadores, el presidente Javier Milei difundió la lista de los diputados «traidores» que votaron «en contra del pueblo» y provocaron la caída de la sesión para aprobar la Ley Ómnibus.
A través de la Oficina del Presidente, se publicó un listado de los legisladores que se opusieron a la normativa y dijo: «Pasen y vean a los enemigos de una mejor Argentina».
El resultado del debate realizado en el día de ayer, desató la indignación del gobierno nacional que amenaza con recortar fondos a las provincias que no ordenen a sus diputados votar favorablemente.
Ayer, desde Israel, Milei señaló: «La casta se puso en contra del cambio que los argentinos votamos en las urnas».
«El pueblo jamás olvidará los nombres de aquellos que, pudiendo facilitar las reformas que fueron elegidas por el 56% de los argentinos, decidieron seguir haciéndole el juego a la casta»; expresó el presidente en sus redes sociales.
El gobierno dividió a los diputados en dos bloques que titularon: «Votaron en favor del pueblo: RITONDO (PRO), ARABIA (PRO), ARDOHAIN (PRO), AVICO (PRO), BACHEY (PRO), BALDASSI (PRO) BESANA (PRO), BIANCHETTI (PRO), BONGIOVANNI (PRO), BRAMBILLA (PRO), CAPOZZI (PRO), DE SENSI (PRO), FERNANDEZ MOLERO (PRO), FIGUEROA CASAS (PRO), FINOCCHIARO (PRO), GIUDICI (PRO), GONZALEZ (PRO), IGLESIAS (PRO), LASPINA (PRO), LOMBARDI (PRO), LOSPENNATO (PRO), MAQUIEYRA (PRO), MILMAN (PRO), NUÑEZ (PRO), QUIROZ (PRO), RAZZINI (PRO), AJMECHET (PRO), RODRIGUEZ MACHADO (PRO), ROMERO (PRO), SANTILLI (PRO), SOTOLANO (PRO), STEFANI (PRO), TORTORIELLO (PRO), VASQUEZ (PRO), VIDAL (PRO), YEZA (PRO), ALMIRON (LLA), ANSALONI (LLA), ARANCIBIA RODRIGUEZ (LLA), ARAUJO (LLA), ARRIETA (LLA), BENEDIT (LLA), BENEGAS LYNCH (LLA), BONACCI (LLA), BORONORONI (LLA), CORREA LLANO (LLA), D'ALESSANDRO (LLA), DIEZ (LLA), EMMA (LLA), FALCONE (LLA), FERREYRA (LLA), GARCIA (LLA), GONZALEZ (LLA), HUESEN (LLA), IBAÑEZ (LLA), LEMOINE (LLA), LLANO (LLA) MARQUEZ (LLA), MAYORAZ (LLA), MONTENEGRO (LLA), MORENO OVALLE (LLA), OROZCO (LLA), PAGANO (LLA), PAULI (LLA), PELUC (LLA), PONCE (LLA), QUINTAR (LLA), SANTILLAN JUAREZ BRAHIM (LLA), SANTURIO (LLA), TREFFINGER (LLA), VILLAVERDE (LLA), ZAGO (LLA), ZAPATA (LLA), MARTINEZ (LUM), ESPERT (AL), OMODEO (Creo), LOPEZ MURPHY (HCF), PICHETTO (HCF), FERNANDEZ, A. (Independencia), FERNANDEZ, E.(Independencia), MEDINA (Independencia), BANFI (UCR), CARRIZO, S. (UCR), DE LOREDO (UCR), MONTI (UCR), NIERI (UCR), PICAT (UCR), VALLEJOS (UCR) y VERASAY (UCR), y «Votaron en contra del pueblo: MASSOT (HCF), MORCHIO (HCF), AGOST CARREÑO (HCF), AVILA (HCF), BORREGO (HCF), BRUGGE (HCF), CAMPAGNOLI (HCF), DE LA SOTA (HCF), FEIN (HCF), FERRARO (HCF), FRADE (HCF), GARCIA ARESCA (HCF), GUTIERREZ (HCF), KLIPAUKA LEWTAK (HCF), LOPEZ (HCF), MONZO (HCF), OLIVETO LAGO (HCF), PAULON (HCF), RANDAZZO (HCF), STOLBIZER (HCF), TORRES (HCF), ARRUA (Innovacion), CALLETTI (Innovacion), DOMINGO (Innovacion), FERNANDEZ (Innovacion), LLANCAFILO (Innovacion), OUTES (Innovacion), RUIZ (Innovacion), VANCSIK (Innovacion), VEGA (Innovacion), ACEVEDO (Por Santa Cruz), GARRIDO (Por Santa Cruz), MORENO (PyT), PICON MARTINEZ (PyT), AGUIRRE (UCR), POLINI (UCR), REYES (UCR), TETAZ (UCR), COBOS (UCR), ANTOLA (UCR), ARJOL (UCR), BARLETTA (UCR), BENEDETTI (UCR), BROUWER DE KONING (UCR), CARBAJAL(UCR), CARRIZO, A.(UCR), CERVI (UCR), CIPOLINI (UCR), COLETTA (UCR), COLI (UCR), GALIMBERTI (UCR), GIORGI (UCR), JULIANO (UCR), MANES (UCR), QUETGLAS (UCR), RIZZOTTI (UCR), SANCHEZ (UCR), SARAPURA (UCR), TAVELA (UCR), MACYSZYN (Buenos Aires Libre) y PIPARO (Buenos Aires Libre).