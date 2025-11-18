Concejo de Representantes de Villa Carlos Paz
RESOLUCIÓN Nº035/2025-26
La Presidenta del CONCEJO DE REPRESENTANTES DEL MUNICIPIO DE VILLA CARLOS PAZ
R E S U E L V E
ARTÍCULO 1º.- CONVOCAR a los Señores Concejales a SESIÓN ESPECIAL, para el día 18 de diciembre de 2025 a las 10:00hs., a realizarse en el Salón Auditórium Municipal, sita en calle Liniers 50, para considerar lo siguiente:
ORDEN DEL DIA:
presentación anual, Memoria DE LO ACTUADO e Informe DE GESTIóN del sR. Defensor del Pueblo, VICTOR CURVINO, AL CONCEJO DE REPRESENTANTES, CONFORME LO ESTABLECIDO EN EL PTO. 6 DEL ARTÍCULO Nº 179 DE LA C.O.M.-
ARTÍCULO 2º.- Comuníquese, publíquese, regístrese y archívese. -
VILLA CARLOS PAZ, 18 de noviembre de 2025.-