Concejo de Representantes de Villa Carlos Paz

Sociedad
martes, 18 de noviembre de 2025 · 00:00

RESOLUCIÓN Nº035/2025-26

La Presidenta del CONCEJO DE REPRESENTANTES DEL MUNICIPIO DE VILLA CARLOS PAZ

 

R E S U E L V E

 

ARTÍCULO 1º.- CONVOCAR a los Señores Concejales a SESIÓN ESPECIAL, para el día 18 de diciembre de 2025 a las 10:00hs., a realizarse en el Salón Auditórium Municipal, sita en calle Liniers 50, para considerar lo siguiente:

 

ORDEN DEL DIA:

presentación anual, Memoria DE LO ACTUADO e Informe DE GESTIóN del sR. Defensor del Pueblo, VICTOR CURVINO, AL CONCEJO DE REPRESENTANTES, CONFORME LO ESTABLECIDO EN EL PTO. 6 DEL ARTÍCULO Nº 179 DE LA C.O.M.-

 

ARTÍCULO 2º.- Comuníquese, publíquese, regístrese y archívese. -

 

VILLA CARLOS PAZ, 18 de noviembre de 2025.-